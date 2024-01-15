Ramiz asks young Pakistan batters to change their approach

ISLAMABAD, Jan 15 (APP): Former Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ramiz Hassan Raja has advised young Pakistan players to change their batting approach if they want to cement their place in the national team.

“New players have come into the team on the basis of their strike rates.

“Whether it’s Saim Ayub or Azam Khan, relying on a miss-and-hit approach is not sustainable for the entire team combination,” Ramiz said in a message on his YouTube channel.

“These are brilliant batting conditions and you need to put in more effort because opportunities like these don’t come again,” Ramiz emphasized.

Both Azam and Saim were part of Pakistan’s squad in the first two fixtures of the five-match T20I series against New Zealand. Azam remained unable to impress as he scored just 10 runs in the first two games.

Saim had a great start in the first match as he scored a brisk 27 off 8 balls but unluckily was run out. In the second match, he was dismissed for 1 run off 3 balls.

Pakistan conceded defeats in the first two matches by 46 and 21 runs.