Rameez Jr bags five-for, Sarmad Bhatti strikes century on opening day of second round

ISLAMABAD, Oct 12 (APP): The first day of the second round of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy saw a five-wicket haul and one century as action unfolded across five venues in four cities on Sunday.

At the Diamond Cricket Ground in Islamabad, Lahore Whites’ right-arm leg-spinner Mohammad Rameez Jnr picked up his ninth first-class five-for (5-110) as Abbottabad managed 273-7 in 83 overs by the close of play.

Rameez started striking following a 104-run opening stand by the Abbottabad opening batters Shahzaib Khan (74, 161b, 8x4s) and Yasir Khan (56, 99b, 5x4s, 2x6s) and dismissed all top five batters, including skipper Fakhar Zaman for a 109-ball 53.

Islamabad romped to 344-5 in 90 overs against Bahawalpur at the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi with the help of Sarmad Bhatti’s 10th first-class century (144, 214b, 19x4s).

Half-centuries from Mohammad Hammad Khan (80 not out, 168b, 5x4s) and Raja Hamza Waheed (60, 64b, 10x4s) also proved vital. Hammad also shared a 205-run stand with Sarmad after Islamabad had slid to 130-4.

Peshawar’s Israrullah (91, 171b, 12x4s, 1×6) and Iftikhar Ahmed (78, 84b, 13x4s) struck half-centuries putting on a third-wicket 134-run stand as their team posted 271 all out in 63 overs against FATA at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium.

No.8 batter Niaz Khan struck 47 off 60 balls hitting nine fours and one six to propel them past 250-run mark. In turn, FATA were 60 for no loss in 63 overs at stumps.

At the Imran Khan Stadium in Peshawar, Faisalabad scored 203-5 in 77 overs with the help of fifties from Atiq-ur-Rehman (81, 118b, 13x4s) and Faham-ul-Haq (51, 174b, 2x4s, 1×6). Sialkot’s Mohammad Ali and Athar Mehmood dismissed two batters each.

Karachi Blues were 49-1 in 10 overs against Multan at close of play on day one and 211 runs behind at the Marghzar Cricket Ground, Islamabad. Earlier, Multan were restricted to 260 all out in 70.5 overs as Arafat Minhas (77, 111b, 10x4s, 1×6) and Waqar Hussain (50, 84b, 7x4s) scored half-centuries.