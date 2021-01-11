Rafum Punjab Junior Tennis Championship to get underway

By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Jan 11 (APP): The Rafum Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2021 will roll into action tomorrow (Tuesday) here at Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah.

Players from across Punjab will be seen in action in different age categories including boys U-18, boys U-16, girls U-16, boys U-16 doubles, boys U-14, boys/girls U-12, boys/girls U-12 doubles, boys/girls U-10, boys/girls U-8 and boys/girls U-6.

Tournament Director Rashid Malik, who is also PLTA Secretory and former Davis Cup captain, said on Monday that for the development and encouragement of junior players, 10 categories have been announced for the championship.

The opening ceremony of the tournament will be held tomorrow (January 12) at 3:00 pm while Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) will grace the opening ceremony as chief guest and inaugurate the event.

He stated that all final matches of the championship will be played on January 16 at 2:00 pm while in the end, a colorful concluding ceremony will also be conducted where the winners of the event will be given away prizes, sheilds and certificates by the chief guest of the final.

He also extended his gratitude to Rafum Group CEO Zahid Hussain and hoped that he will continue his generous support for the promotion and development of tennis in Punjab.