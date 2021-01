Rafum Punjab Junior Tennis Championship: Day 2

By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Jan 13 (APP): The second round matches of the Rafum Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2021were decided here at the Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah on Wednesday.

In the Under-18 second round matches, Faizan Fayyaz beat Arman

Kamran 8-3, Hamza Jawad beat Abdullah Anjum 8-2, Shaeel Durab beat

Ahtesham Arif 8-4 and Bilal Asim beat Ghazi Ahmad 8-1.

In the Under-16 age category, Bilal Asim beat Ali Jawad 8-1, Moavia Butt

beat Soohan Noor 8-3, Hassan Ali beat Muneeb Majeed 8-1, Haroon Arshad

beat Arman Kamran 8-6, Shaeel Durab beat Sheheryar Anees 8-2 and Hamza

Jawad beat Abdullah Pirzada 8-1.

In the Under-14 age category, Haroon Arshad beat Moavia Butt 8-3,

Shehryar Anees beat Abdullah Pirzada 7-5, Ismail Ahmad beat Nabeel

Qayyum 8-5, Ahtesham Humayun beat Umer Jawad 8-5, Ismail Aftab beat

Zohaib Afzal Malik 8-4, Shehryar Anees beat Abdullah Pirzada 8-6.

In Under-12 age category, Haniya Minhas beat Abdul Ahad 8-0, Nabeel Ali Qayyum beat Nade Ali 8-0 and Harris Bajwa beat Aalay Hussnain 8-1.