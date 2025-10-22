Wednesday, October 22, 2025
Sports

Rabada breaks 119-Year-old record

ISLAMABAD, Oct 22 (APP): South African Kagiso Rabada has broken a 119-year-old record to become South Africa’s highest-scoring No. 11 batter in Test history at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The Proteas speedster achieved the feat during the ongoing Test against Pakistan, surpassing the previous mark of 62 set by Albert Vogler way back in 1906 against England.

The 30-year-old pacer from Johannesburg came out to bat at No. 11 on Wednesday and scored 71 runs from 61 balls.

He hammered four fours and four sixes during his stay at the crease and added 98 runs from 117 balls for the 10th wicket with Senuran Muthusamy, who remained unbeaten on 89 runs from 155 balls (8 fours). Rabada’s 71 was the fifth-highest score for a number 11 batter in Test history.

