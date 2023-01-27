Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi match in Quetta on February 5

QUETTA, Jan 27 (APP):Before the formal start of the Pakistan Super League, the Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi will be playing their match at Bugti Stadium of Quetta on February 5, 2023.

A handout issued by the Directorate of Public Relations on Friday said that Babar Azam will lead Peshawar Zalmi while Sarfaraz Ahmed will be the captain of the Quetta Gladiators.

Former captain Javed Miandad, Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Yousuf, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Moeen Khan, Wahab Riaz, Kamran Akmal, Umar Akmal, Wahid Bangulzai, Bismillah Khan, Haseebullah will also be seen in action.

DPR handout said, tickets for the match will be available at Mahmood Mart Airport, Gulzari Travels Murreeabad, Jan Mall, Daska Sports Store, Bugti Stadium and Bolan Cricket Stadium.

It may be mentioned here that Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiator match will be telecast live on PTV.

Chairman PCB Najam Sethi and other dignitaries will also watch the match at Bugti Stadium, Quetta.