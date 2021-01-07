Quaid Open Inter-Division Sports Championship Faisalabad dominate Archery event

By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Jan 07 (APP): Faisalabad division’s men and women archery teams dominated the 30m Archery Team event on the second day of First Quaid-e-Azam Open Inter-Division Sports Championship here at Punjab Stadium on Thursday.

Secretary Youth Affairs and Sports Fuad Hashim Rabbani witnessed exciting archery and athletics events. He appreciated the skills of para-archers and performance of male and female athletes.

It is worth mentioning that the competitions of First Quaid-e-Azam Open Inter-Division Sports Championship are being organized under the banner of Sports Board Punjab at different venues of Nishtar Park Sports Complex.

In the women team archery event, Faisalabad archers demonstrated wonderful performance scoring 776 points ahead of Lahore team who accumulated 725 points.

Multan remained third with 569. In the men’s team event, Faisalabad grabbed 945 points to claim top spot, Gujranwala secured 913 and Sargodha finished third with 868 points.

In the Men’s Tennis event, Lahore and Multan confirmed their place in the final match after defeating their respective opponents. Lahore defeated Gujranwala by 2-0 in the first semifinal while in the second semifinal Multan emerged winners by 2-1 against Faisalabad.

In the Badminton Men’s Team Event semifinal Rawalpindi outplayed Faisalabad by 3-1. In the Team Event Women first semifinal Gujranwala trounced Faisalabad by 3-2 while Bahawalpur suffered 3-0 defeat at the hands of Lahore in the 2nd semifinal.

In the cycling event Men’s 4km Individual Pursuit, Faisalabad’s Masood got first position followed by Lahore’s Shareef and Aqib Shah. In Women’s 3km Individual Pursuit event, Faisalabad’s Iqra remained triumphant while Lahore’s Amna finished runners-up followed by Areej of Sargodha.

In athletics, the title of men’s 200m went to Sahiwal division. Sargodha clinched second position followed by Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad and Multan. Faisalabad’s women exhibited excellent performance and emerged triumphant in the 200m race.

The second and third positions were taken by Lahore and Sahiwal respectively followed by DG Khan, Multan and Gujranwala.

Following are the results of second day competitions:

Tennis:

Result of first semifinal:

Lahore beat Gujranwala 2-0

Imran Bhatti beat Ahmad Waqas 6-0, 7-5

Hassan Riaz beat Farman Shakeel 6-3, 6-4

2nd semifinal:

Multan beat Faisalabad 2-1

Mazhar (Multan) beat Zeeshan Ashraf (Faisalabad) 6-4, 6-2

Arbaz Khan (Faisalabad) beat Fawad (Multan) 6-3, 4-6, 10-7

Mazhar & Fawad (Multan) beat Zeeshan & Arbaz (Faisalabad) 6-2, 6-2

Badminton results:

Team Event Men semifinals

1st Semifinal

Rawalpindi beat Faisalabad by 3-1

1st Single: Aashan (Rawalpindi) beat Mahmood-ur-Rehman (Faisalabad) by 21-13, 21-16

1st Double: Ahmad & Amir Waqas (Rawalpindi) beat Mehmood & Hanif (Faisalabad) by 19-21, 21-14, 22-20

2nd Single: Shahzaib (Faisalabad) beat Ibrahim (Rawalpindi) by 28-26, 21-13

2nd Double: Shayan & Aashan (Rawalpindi) beat Shahzaib & Jaleel (Faisalabad) by 18-21, 21-16, 21-14

2nd Semifinal

Gujranwala beat Bahawalpur by 3-0

1st Single: Yasir Ali (Gujranwala) beat Saqib Ali (Bahawalpur) by 21-12, 21-15

1st Double: Rohan & Rohail (Gujranwala) beat Abdul Rehman & Hassan Ali (Bahawalpur) by 21-14, 21-15

2nd Single: Ariz Ali (Gujranwala) beat Hassan Ali (Bahawalpur) by 21-14, 21-14

Badminton Team Event Women semifinals

1st Semifinal

Gujranwala beat Faisalabad by 3-2

1st Single: Khadija Nisar (Faisalabad) beat Tayyaba Iftikhar (Gujranwala) by 21-8, 21-4

1st Double: Khadija & Aqsa (Faisalabad) beat Nimra & Tayyaba (Gujranwala) by 21-14, 21-13

2nd Single: Sahar Majeed (Gujranwala) beat Muqaddas (Faisalabad) by 21-15, 21-12

2nd Double: Sahar & Sabiha (Gujranwala) beat Muqaddas & Tabeer (Faisalabad) by 21-8, 21-12

3rd Single: Sabiha (Gujranwala) beat Tabeer (Faisalabad) by 21-9, 21-10

2nd Semifinal

Lahore beat Bahawalpur by 3-0

1st Single: Amal Munib (Lahore) beat Aimen Fatima (Bahawalpur) by 21-6, 21-5

1st Double: Amal Munib & Laiba Masoud (Lahore) beat Ayesha & Aimen (Bahawalpur) by 21-3, 21-4

2nd Single: Laiba Masoud (Lahore) beat Rabia Hussain (Bahawalpur) by 21-4, 21-6

Cycling

Men’s 4km Individual Pursuit:

1st Masood (Fsbd), 2nd Shareef (Lhr), 3rd Aqib Shah (Lhr)

Women’s 3km Individual Pursuit:

1st Iqra (Fsbd), 2nd Amna (Lhr), 3rd Areej (Srgdha)

4km Team Pursuit:

1st Faisalabad, 2nd Gujranwala, 3rd Lahore.

3km team women pursuit:

1st Faisalabad, 2nd Lahore, 3rd Sargodha.