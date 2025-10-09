Quaid-e-Azam Trophy opening round ends in draw

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 09 (APP): The opening round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2025-26 ended with all five games culminating in draws in Abbottabad, Islamabad, Peshawar and Rawalpindi on Thursday, 9 October.

The next round will begin on Sunday.

Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Haris struck centuries to lead Peshawar to a declaration score of 376-5 in 102.4 overs on day four against Sialkot after resuming from overnight score of 154-4 at the Imran Khan Stadium, Peshawar.

Rizwan – who brought up his 15th first-class century – struck 123 not out off 203 balls hitting 13 fours and one six, while Haris – who registered his maiden first-class ton – remained unbeaten on 100 off 113 balls inclusive of 11 fours and four sixes.

In turn, Sialkot were 156-3 in 29 overs, when the game ended in a draw. Mohsin Riaz (67, 56b, 9x4s, 2x6s) and Azan Awais (52 not out, 78b, 4x4s, 1×6) put on 111 for the third wicket before debutant Sufyan Moqim remove the former bagging his maiden first-class scalp.

Bahawalpur’s Muhammad Imran wreaked havoc with the ball against Abbottabad as he took 5-26 in 14 overs to skittle Abbottabad for 166 all out in 44.3 overs after they had resumed from their overnight score of 23-0 at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium. Mohammad Azam snapped three wickets.

Abbottabad – who incurred a 233-run first innings deficit – were made to follow on by Bahawalpur and they replied with 155-3 in 43 overs before the game ended in a draw.

Skipper Fakhar Zaman scored a half-century (61, 79b, 4x4s, 5x6s) and Shahzaib Khan chipped in with a 48 off 103 balls hitting eight fours. The duo gathered 80 runs together for the second wicket.

At the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, the fixture between Lahore Whites and Islamabad also ended in a stalemate after Hussain Talat’s unbeaten century (106 not out, 161b, 9x4s, 2x6s) led his team to 301 all out from overnight score of 152-3.

In turn, Islamabad reached 158-3 in 42 overs – 113 ahead of Whites – with the help of Abdul Faseeh’s half-century (75, 88b, 9x4s, 2x6s) before both the team shook hands.

In the drawn contest between FATA and Multan, Bismillah Khan’s 138 off 158 balls including 16 fours and four sixes, remained one of the highlights at the Diamond Cricket Ground, Islamabad. Multan fell for 394 in 102.5 overs after resuming from 88-3 on last day as Bismillah’s ton handed them a 121-run first innings lead.

For FATA, Zahid Mehmood bagged 5-99 in 29.5 overs, while Shahid Aziz and Sameen Gull picked up two wickets each. In turn, FATA were 39-1 in nine overs before the time ran out.

Karachi Blues were 296 runs ahead of Faisalabad in their second innings when the game ended in a draw at the Shoaib Akhtar Stadium in Rawalpindi. Blues had added 173 runs for the fall of six wickets to their first innings lead of 123 with the help of another half-century from Saim Ayub (79, 84b, 9x4s, 3x6s).

For Faisalabad, Ahmed Safi Abdullah snapped 4-31 in 11 overs taking his match tally to 7-133. Earlier, Faisalabad’s opening batter Hasan Raza converted his overnight 73 not out into 172 off 239 balls hitting 22 fours and two sixes as his team managed 354 all out in 92.4 overs. For Blues Mir Hamza and Mushtaq Ahmed picked up three wickets each.