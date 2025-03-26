Qalandars Night on April 6

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Mar 26 (APP):Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Lahore Qalandars, has announced the return of Qalandars Night, a grand celebration of cricket, music, and entertainment on April 6 at Minar-e-Pakistan.

The event will be attended by the entire Lahore Qalandars team. This exciting event will bring together fans, players, and musicians for an unforgettable experience, said a press release.

Qalandars Night will feature electrifying performances from some of Pakistan’s top musical talents, headlined by Asim Azhar, Bilal Saeed, Sara Altaf, and Sahir Ali Bagga.

Lahore Qalandars will also unveil the official kit for the upcoming season and release the much-anticipated anthem launch at the same event.

Following that, a laser show will light up the night sky as well. The night is promised to be a grand spectacle, embodying the passion and commitment Lahore Qalandars have towards entertaining our loyal fanbase, who have supported us throughout. With such a large youth following, Qalandars Night will cater to the demands of our young fans.

Atif Rana, CEO of Lahore Qalandars, said, “Qalandars Night is more than just a celebration; it’s a tribute to our fans, our journey, and our love for cricket. We are excited to bring together some of the biggest music stars and unveil our new kit and anthem in such a grand setting. This event is for our Qalandars family, and we can’t wait to share the excitement with them.”