PVF set to host Int’l tournaments this year

ISLAMABAD, Mar 23 (APP):Volleyball in Pakistan has experienced unprecedented growth over the past three to four years, firmly establishing itself as a leading sport in the country.

Under the leadership of the Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF), the nation has successfully hosted three major international tournaments in the past year, showcasing its ability to organize world-class volleyball events.

The rapid progress of Pakistani volleyball is evident in the Pakistan U-19 Volleyball Team’s qualification for the 2025 World Championship, scheduled to be held from July 21 to August 3 in Uzbekistan.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Senior Team continues to make history, securing an impressive Runner-Up position in the AVC Challenge Cup 2024 in Bahrain, a testament to the team’s growing strength on the Asian volleyball stage.

In 2024, PVF successfully hosted the Central Asian Volleyball League, a major international tournament featuring six teams.

The event, held in Islamabad, attracted an impressive 8,000 to 10,000 spectators, demonstrating the sport’s growing popularity in Pakistan.

In a spectacular performance, Pakistan’s national team won the Gold Medal, reaffirming the country’s dominance in the region.

Additionally, the PVF hosted the Pakistan vs. Australia Volleyball Series, where Pakistan achieved a resounding 3-0 victory. This landmark series further elevated Pakistan’s international volleyball stature and highlighted the team’s exceptional talent and determination.

Building on this success, Pakistan Volleyball Federation is set to organize a series of prestigious National and International tournaments in 2025, further solidifying Pakistan’s reputation as a key player in global volleyball.

The upcoming tournaments include 54th National Senior Men’s Volleyball Championship from April 4 to 10 at Pakistan Ordnance Factories, Wah Cantt; Central Asian Volleyball League from May 28 to June 4 here at Liaquat Gymnasium, Pakistan Sports Complex.

The event will featuring eight international teams, including India, this prestigious event will further strengthen Pakistan’s standing in Asian volleyball.

The Pakistan vs Russia Volleyball Series will be held from June 23 to 30 here at the Liaquat Gymnasium.

With Pakistan’s continuous rise in international volleyball and a dynamic lineup of events scheduled for 2025, Pakistan Volleyball Federation remains dedicated to nurturing talent and expanding the sport’s influence across the nation.