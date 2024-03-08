Punjab win Women Blind Cricket C’ship

ISLAMABAD, Mar 08 (APP): Punjab downed Islamabad by nine wickets in the 3rd Women’s Blind Cricket Championship, as to mark International Women’s Day at Shalimar Cricket Ground.

The Australian High Commission, in partnership with the Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) and Serena Hotels, supported a cricket coaching clinic and tournament for visually impaired women and girls from across Pakistan from March 3 to 8 in celebration of International Women’s Day.

In the morning, Punjab won the toss and elected to field first. Islamabad batters put up a strong fight, scoring a commendable 202 runs in their allotted 20 overs. Kiran Rafique led the charge with a stellar 74 runs, ably supported by Rabia Javed Hashmi’s contribution of 35 runs. Esha Faisal from Punjab managed to pick up the only wicket for her team.

In response, Punjab chased down the target in a nail-biting final over, showcasing exceptional batting skill. Nisha Bux laid a strong foundation with 76 runs, while Noor Sabir’s brilliant knock of 82* runs secured the win for Punjab.

Noor Sabir was declared players of the match while best players of Women Championship included B1: Esha Faisal (Karachi), B2: Nimra Rafique (Rawalpindi), B3: Noor Sabir (Punjab) and Best Wicketkeeper: Samreen (Hyderabad).

The event was graced by the presence of Australia’s Acting High Commissioner to Pakistan, Nicole Guihot, Air Commodore Ashar Jameel (ACS Admin, Pakistan Air Force), Aziz Boolani (CEO, Serena Hotel Islamabad), and Syed Sultan Shah (President, World Blind Cricket Ltd & Chairman, Pakistan Blind Cricket Council). They distributed prizes among the players, celebrating their exceptional display of talent and sportsmanship.

Speaking at the award-giving ceremony at the conclusion of the tournament, Nicole Guihot said Australia’s continuing support was aimed to empower more women and girls with disabilities to realise their potential and broaden their horizons through sport.

“We are supporting the development of blind women cricket in Pakistan because sport breaks down barriers to inclusion, diversity and equity, fosters understanding and builds resilient communities,” Ms Guihot said.

Coaches Abdul Razzaq, Ibrar Shah, Shahida Shaheen, and Tahir Mehmood Butt, who coached the national blind men’s team, worked with the women to hone ball skills, enhance team cooperation, and strengthen leadership.

Chairman of Pakistan Blind Cricket Council, Syed Sultan Shah, said: “Blind Cricket is a sport that has gained popularity in recent years for its unique approach to the inclusivity. It provides an opportunity for people with visual impairments to compete at a high level, develop their skills and confidence, and become people of vision, both on and off the field. I hope that this initiative will inspire more people with disabilities to participate in sports and lead fulfilling lives.”

He also revealed that the first-ever T-20 World Cup for Women Blind Cricket is happening in India in December 2025! This is a big deal because it gives these girls a chance to shine on the world stage, representing their countries. “It shows that all the hard work to develop women blind cricket is paying off, and it’s a great opportunity for these girls to show what they can do.”

Air Commodore Ashar Jameel lauded the female players for performing well in the championship. “Pakistan women team is coming up and everyone is looking forward to it. PAF will continue to support you,” he said.

In 1922, two blind factory workers invented blind cricket in Melbourne, Australia when they used a tin can containing rocks as a ball. In 1928, the first sports ground and clubhouse for blind cricket was built in Kooyong, Melbourne. Today blind cricket was played at club level and nationally throughout Australia.

This championship not only highlighted the cricketing potential of women with visual impairments but also served as a powerful symbol of women’s empowerment and inclusion on International Women’s Day.

By providing a platform for visually impaired girls to showcase their talent and passion for cricket, the championship emphasizes the importance of equal opportunities and celebrates the resilience and strength of women in overcoming challenges.