By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Apr 09 (APP):The extra ordinary general council meeting (GCM) of Punjab Squash Association (PSA) re-elected it’s office-bearers here.

According to Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) here on Friday, the re-elections were conducted by the PSA as per their constitution under the supervision of Pakistan Squash Federation, which were observed by Mr Anees from Sports Board Punjab and Group Captain Tahir Sultan from Pakistan Squash Federation. The election commission comprised of PSF Senior Vice President Adnan Asad, SQL Saleem and Imran of Sindh Squash Association.

The extra ordinary meeting of PSA was also attended by former PSA President Dr Nadeem Mukhtar, Imran Mukhtar, Omar Saeed, Sheeraz Saleem, Tariq Farooq Rana, Tariq Saddiq Malik, Rizwan Zahoor of Lahore Zone, Rao Bashir Ahmad Sahiwal Zone, Naeem Dastagir Khan, Dr Mughees Ameen, Rehan Ahmad of DG Khan Zone, Tariq Awan of Sargodha Zone, Dr Eraj Farid Malik of Multan Zone and Zulfiqar Khan of Gujranwala Zone.

The re-elected office-bearers for the next four-year term are Mr Noor-Ul-Amin Mengal (President), Mr Sheraz Saleem (Senior Vice President), Mr Imran Mukhtar Chaudhry, Mr Omer Masud, Miss Tania Malik, Mr Jamshed Fakhri, Mr Haider Aziz Sheikh (Vice Presidents), Mr Tariq Saddiq Malik (Secretary) and Mr Rizwan Zahoor (Treasurer).

PSF General Secretary Group Captain Tahir Sultan congratulated all the re-elected office-bearers and hoped that they will put in collective efforts and utilize all their skills and expertise in promoting squash in Punjab and not only conduct a good number of squash trainings and activities throughout the year but also hunt and groom the budding talent to provide Pakistan future squash stars, who may win laurels for it at international level.