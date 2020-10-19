By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Oct 19 (APP):Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Ehsan Bhutta Monday inspected various sports development projects in Multan and directed the Project Management Unit officers to complete the Qila Qasim Bagh Cricket Stadium and pavilion and pitch of new cricket stadium till Nov 15 this year.

Director Admin Javed Chohan, Deputy Director Planning Rauf Bajwa, Commissioner Multan Javed Akhtar Mahmood, Divisional Sports Officer Multan Rana Nadeem Anjum, District and Tehsil Sports Officers and Sports Department officers were also present.

Divisional Sports Officer Multan Rana Nadeem Anjum, District and Tehsil Sports Officers welcomed Secretary Youth Affairs and Sports Punjab Ehsan Bhutta and Director Admin Javed Chohan and Deputy Director Planning Rauf Bajwa upon reaching Multan.

During his visit, Ehsan Bhutta inspected Qasim Bagh Cricket Stadium, E-Library and enquired students about the existing facilities. He also planted a tree in Multan Sports Gymnasium.

Divisional Sports Officer Multan Rana Nadeem Anjum and DPD PMU briefed Secretary Sports Punjab about the progress of various sports projects and sports activities being organized across the division under SOPs issued by Punjab govt.

Talking on this occasion, Ehsan Bhutta said all the sports schemes of Multan Division would be completed within the stipulated period. “The talented youth of the area would get top class sports facilities after the completion of these sports schemes as per the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar”.

He also visited the new cricket stadium near Kalma Chowk and examined the preparation of the pitch. He was informed that Nandipur clay is being used for the preparation of pitch.