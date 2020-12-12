Punjab sports minister meets Turkish deputy sports minister

By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Dec 12 (APP): Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti and his Turkish counterpart Deputy Sports Minister Halis Yunus and discussed promotion of sports and different departments of youth affairs between the two countries during their high-profile meeting in Istanbul on Saturday.

Director General Sports Board Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, Chief Sports Consultant Shahid Faqeer Virk and other officials were also present, said the information made available here by the SBP.

Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti and his delegation are in Turkey to participate in important sports meetings and witness Turkish archery culture.

The Punjab sports minister said that Turkey had a large sports infrastructure including over 300 sports facilities and youth hostels for the execution of youth affairs in an appropriate way.

“We are quite impressed with the sports infrastructure and other useful measures of Turkish government for the promotion of sports in their country.

We can improve our sports infrastructure on the lines of Turkish government. The mutual efforts and cooperation in the field of sports will be equally beneficial for both the countries,” he added.

Rai Taimoor said that Pakistan would extend all kinds of assistance for promotion and growth of games like cricket, hockey and kabaddi in Turkey.

The Punjab government is working to send shining students to Turkey under Exchange Programme in Sports, Education and other departments, he said.

During the meeting, Deputy Sports Minister Halis Yunus said that Pakistan and Turkey are brotherly Islamic countries and Turkish government will play its due role and fully cooperate with Pakistan in sports and Youth Affairs departments.

“Turkey has put in sufficient emphasis on the education and character-building of Youth and these factors play key role in the true progress of a country,” he asserted.