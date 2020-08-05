Punjab sports minister flays military siege of Kashmir by India

By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Aug 05 (APP):Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti Wednesday condemned India’s inhuman treatment of Kashmiris and military siege of Kashmir for the last one year.

In a statement issued here on Yaum-e-Istehsal, he said: “We reject all plans to turn Muslim majority in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) into a minority. This conspiracy is blatant violation of fundamental human rights and we will raise voice against it at every international forum. We will also highlight the Kashmir issue and India’s atrocities at every platform.”

The sports minister said the silence of human rights organisations at Indian atrocities in Kashmir was also an oppression. “The innocent Kashmiri people are being subjected to the worst brutalities in the IIOJK by Indian armed forces. Kashmiri people offered great sacrifices for the cause of freedom,” he added.

Rai Taimoor said that Indian atrocities have failed to subdue Kashmiris’ passion and enthusiasm for freedom. “The sacrifices of Kashmiris won’t go waste. The entire Pakistan nation is standing with Khamiris in these testing times. Kashmiris are brave people and we are quite confident that Kashmir will get freedom from India in near future,” he added.