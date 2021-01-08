Punjab Sports Minister announces to hold Punjab Games in 2021

By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Jan 08 (APP): Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti announced to hold 73rd Punjab Games in March/April, 2021.

He made this announcement while addressing at the colourful closing ceremony of First Quaid-e-Azam Open Inter-Division Sports Championship 2021 here at Punjab Stadium on Friday.

Vice-Chairman Sports Board Punjab Rao Zahid Qayyum, Secretary Youth Affairs and Sports Fuad Hashim Rabbani, Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, Director Admin Javed Chohan, Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Divisional and District Sports Officers and a large number of players and officials were also present at the grand closing ceremony.

Addressing the closing ceremony, Punjab Minister for Sports said: “The 73rd edition of Punjab Games will be a historic event as compared to previous edition.

The top division of next Punjab Games will be awarded a special cash prize of Rs one million apart from other regular prizes. We also revived the Punjab Games after a long period of eight years in 2019 with the participation of over 3000 players”.

Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti expressed satisfaction over the holding of First Quaid-e-Azam Open Inter-Division Sports Championship 2021.

He appreciated the performance of all officials of Sports Board Punjab and Youth Affairs and Sports Department Punjab, players, coaches and media for the successful holding of grand event.

Punjab Sports Minister congratulated the winners of First Quaid-e-Azam Open Inter-Division Sports Championship 2021.

He also lauded the performance of runners-up and next position holders during the grand championship.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh thanked all the participants and all sports lovers for their notable role in the success of historic championship.

He also congratulated Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti, Vice-Chairman Sports Board Punjab Rao Zahid Qayyum, Secretary Youth Affairs and Sports Fuad Hashim Rabbani and other top officials on the successful holding of the competition despite Covid-19 fears.

He said the participating 576 athletes are the real heroes who travelled from their far-flung areas to feature in the grand sports championship.

“The successful holding of the event is the first step and Sports Board Punjab will continue to provide suitable platform to talented youth of the province to express their talent”. He also lauded the passion of para-archers.

Adnan Arshad Aulakh further said that our next important event is Inter-Division Hockey Championship scheduled to be staged later this month.

“In this regard a delegation of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) led by its secretary Asif Bajwa had a detailed meeting with me to discuss the details of the event”, he added.

He said Sports Board Punjab will continue to hold top sports tournaments in future under the leadership of Punjab Sports Minister.