Punjab open chess championship on 6th

LAHORE, Mar 05 (APP):The Punjab sports department is going to organize a two-day Punjab Open Chess Championship – the first ever large-scale chess event of the Punjab province – at the Nishtar Park Sports Complex gymnasium hall on

March 6 (Friday).

The matches will start at 9.00 pm and will continue till Sehri time. The chess players from all over the country can participate in the grand event in which there is no age limit.

There will be special arrangements for refreshments and Sehri for all participating players and free accommodation facility will also be available for players coming from other cities.