Punjab, KP move in National Table Tennis League finals

ISLAMABAD, May 02 (APP):Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have advanced in the finals of Prime Minister National Talent Hunt Table Tennis League here at the Rodham Hall of Pakistan Sports Complex to be played on Friday.

Prime Minister Talent Hunt Youth Program Chief Rana Mashhood was expected to attend the closing ceremony on Friday as chief guest.

In the semifinals of the six-day event organized by the Higher Education Commission, Punjab A defeated Punjab B 3-0 to reach the final. In the match, Punjab A’s Atta-ul-Mennan defeated Sarhab Azam 3-11, 2-11, 7-11, Paras Azam defeated Zain Pervez 10-12, 2-11, 9-11, and Osama Nawaz defeated Shahryar 6-11, 8-11, 9-11. In the other semi-final, KP A defeated KP B to qualify for the final.

In the women’s category, Punjab B defeated KP A 3-0. Saba Syed defeated Huria Hameem 11-8, 7-11, 9-11, Ramsha Niaz defeated Alishba Hameem 8-11, 5-11, 7-11, and Shamaila Javed defeated Hiba Iqbal 6-11, 9-11, 8-11. In the other semi-final match, Punjab A defeated KP B 3-0.