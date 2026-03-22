Punjab Chess Championship Cycle 2026 announced

MULTAN, Mar 22 (APP):The Secretariat of the Chess Association of Punjab has officially announced the Punjab Chess Championship Cycle 2026, directing players, officials, and district associations across the province to begin preparations for the upcoming competitions.

According to an official statement, the championship cycle will feature a series of events at multiple levels, scheduled to take place during April and May 2026. All stakeholders have been advised to complete their arrangements for the Classical Chess Championship Cycle 2026, while the final schedule of events will be released soon.

The championship will commence in April with district and divisional-level tournaments and qualifying rounds. These competitions will be organized by the respective district associations and divisional coordinators, providing a platform for emerging and established players to compete for advancement.

In the second phase, the Punjab Provincial Chess Championship 2026—featuring both men’s and women’s categories—will be held in May. Players who qualify from the district and divisional stages will participate in this key provincial event.

Top performers from the provincial championship will go on to represent Punjab in the National Chess Championship 2026, where they will compete against leading players from across the country.

The Chess Association of Punjab has urged all stakeholders to promote cooperation and ensure maximum participation to make the championship cycle competitive, well-organized, and successful.