PTF to host three ITF Int’l Tennis C’ships

ISLAMABAD, Oct 15 (APP): The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) will host three ITF Pakistan Juniors International Tennis Championships here at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex in October and November.

The tournaments include ITF Pakistan International Junior Tennis Championships (J-30) (October 20 to 25); ITF Pakistan Ali Embroidery International Junior Tennis Championships (J-30) (October 27 to November 1); ITF Pakistan National Foods International Junior Tennis Championships (J-60) (November 3 to 9), said a press release.

A large number of junior players from around the world will participate in the events, representing countries such as Bangladesh, Canada, China, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Hong Kong, Iran, Japan, Kazakhstan, Korea, Lithuania, Malaysia, Maldives, Morocco, Nepal, Poland, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Thailand, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States, and host nation Pakistan.

Competitions will be held in the Boys’ and Girls’ U-18 Singles and Doubles categories.

The qualifying rounds will begin on October 18, with the players scheduled to sign in with the Tournament Referee on October 17. The main draw matches for the first tournament will commence on October 20.

These championships are made possible through the support of sponsors whose collaboration underscores a shared commitment to the promotion and development of tennis across Pakistan.

Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, President of the Pakistan Tennis Federation, and Col. (R) Zia-ud-Din Tufail, Secretary PTF, expressed satisfaction with the event arrangements and thanked all stakeholders for their support in ensuring the successful and smooth conduct of these international tournaments.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) has officially appointed Muhammad Arif Qureshi, ITF White Badge Official, as the Tournament Referee for all three events.