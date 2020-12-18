PTF held workshops

ISLAMABAD, Dec 18 (APP): Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) with the assistance of International Tennis Federation (ITF) has organized four coaching and as many officiating workshops in Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar and Karachi.

The workshops were conducted by PTF ‘s Head of Officiating Shahzad Akhtar Alvi and covered the Rules of Tennis, Duties and Procedures and Code of Conduct (players & Officials), said a press release issued here.

The coaching workshops were conducted by PTF tutors Nauman ul Haq, Muhammad Nameer Shamsi, Moinuddin Shah and Hamid Niaz, who was also the National JTI Coordinator.

The workshops held in Islamabad and Karachi focused on development of young beginners and intermediate players, whereas the workshops in Lahore and Peshawar were on Introduction of ITF Tennis Play and Stay campaign with special focus on Tennis 10s.

All eight workshops also covered COVID-19 return to tennis protocols.

A total of 72 people from all over Pakistan attended the four coaching workshops, whereas 55 people attended the officiating workshops. These included players, coaches, officials and parents.