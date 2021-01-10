ISLAMABAD, Jan 10 (APP): The first ever Coaching Beginner and Intermediate (CBI) Coaching Course in Pakistan, held at the PTF Complex, Islamabad concluded on Sunday.

The course follows the recognition of Pakistan’s Coaches Rducation Programme at the Bronze level, last month, said a press release.

President of PTF Salim Saifullah Khan congratulated the course conducting team leader Asim Shafik, a certified ITF Level 3 Coach, and National Development Director of the PTF, and his Assistants, Sara Mansoor and Nauman-ul-Haq, both ITF Level 2 Coaches.

Salim Saifullah said: “It’s a proud moment for all of us at the PTF, and the entire tennis fraternity of Pakistan, to have achieved another important, major milestone in the history of our tennis. Earlier, candidates had to spend large amounts of funds and go overseas to seek this level of certificate.

“Equally impressive is that your team successfully organised the Course within days of having achieved Bronze recognition. I am certain that, with blessings of Almighty Allah, the successful candidates will not only be able to provide professional coaching to players at the CBI level across Pakistan, and make careers for themselves with a globally recognised certification, the children around the country will also benefit greatly, thus aiding better, more competitive groups being added to the nation’s talent nursery.

“I wish all the best to those who will soon be receiving their certificates.”

Highlights of the Course are:

The 10 days long CBI Players Course (formerly known as ITF Level1), was held in Pakistan after the ITF recognized the PTF Coaches Education Programme Bronze, in December 2020.

A total of 18 candidates participated in the course, from all over Pakistan.

Candidates comprised players, coaches, and parents of young players.

All participants had to do 16 online pre-requisite courses, as per ITF requirements, to ensure minimum entry standards, in addition to a host of On-Court practicals, and a written exam at the end.

Participants of the course were taught the latest concepts in coaching and developing beginner and intermediate level children; this included tactics, techniques, physical conditioning and psychological development.

Participants also learned the basics about coaching special ability players; wheelchair, hearing, and vision impaired.

This course will directly affect participation across Pakistan, as retention numbers in players increase if they are coached appropriately according to their age and skill level .

This course also gives an opportunity to identify future Play Tennis tutors. Play tennis is the foundation level in the PTF Coaches Education Programme (CBI being the next one).

The 2 Coaching Advanced Players (formerly known as Level 2) certified trainee Tutors who assisted in this course, will now qualify as Assistant Tutors for the next CBI, as per the PTF Tutor pathway, and, subsequently, add to the numbers in the existing tutors pool.

Overall, this course allows candidates to enhance individual coaching abilities, as well as to give players in their respective regions better and more appropriate coaching opportunities; this will result in a general uplift in the standard of tennis, nationwide.