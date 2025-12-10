Wednesday, December 10, 2025
HomeSportsPSL Roadshow to be held in New York City on Saturday
Sports

PSL Roadshow to be held in New York City on Saturday

16
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 10 (APP): Following a successful Roadshow at Lord’s Cricket Ground in England on Sunday, the HBL Pakistan Super League will hold its second international Roadshow in New York City, USA on December 13.

The event will begin at 4pm local time. The New York Roadshow is part of the PCB’s global outreach strategy aimed at engaging with international investors ahead of the auction of two HBL PSL franchises, scheduled to take place on January 6, 2026, said a press release.

The initiative is designed to highlight the league’s commercial strength, global following and long-term growth potential.

Six Pakistan men’s team players will participate in the USA event, including T20I captain Salman Ali Agha. The other five players are Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood and Saud Shakeel.

RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan