PSL Roadshow to be held in New York City on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, Dec 10 (APP): Following a successful Roadshow at Lord’s Cricket Ground in England on Sunday, the HBL Pakistan Super League will hold its second international Roadshow in New York City, USA on December 13.

The event will begin at 4pm local time. The New York Roadshow is part of the PCB’s global outreach strategy aimed at engaging with international investors ahead of the auction of two HBL PSL franchises, scheduled to take place on January 6, 2026, said a press release.

The initiative is designed to highlight the league’s commercial strength, global following and long-term growth potential.

Six Pakistan men’s team players will participate in the USA event, including T20I captain Salman Ali Agha. The other five players are Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood and Saud Shakeel.