PSL project executive Shoaib not to seek extension to contract

By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Dec 09 (APP): Pakistan Cricket Board on Wednesday night confirmed PSL Project Executive Shoaib Naveed will not be seeking an extension to his contract when it expires on 23 December.

Shoaib had joined the PCB last year and was instrumental in the successful planning and delivery of the HBL Pakistan Super League 2020, which was staged in Pakistan from start to finish.

Shoaib Naveed said here : “I am proud that I had the honour of serving Pakistan Super League as its first Project Executive. A key highlight from my second stint at the PSL has been the fact that we were able to organise the full season in Pakistan with the support of the entire PCB team, team owners, security agencies and local administrations.”

“However, with a young family, I have realised that I need to move on to a different challenge. HBL PSL is Pakistan’s biggest brand and remains close to my heart, I wish it all the success.”

Following Shoaib Naveed’s departure, PCB Director – Commercial, Babar Hamid, will lead the planning and delivery of the HBL Pakistan Super League 2021.