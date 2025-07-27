PSL Plays key role in selection of Cricket players: Nasir Shah

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Jul 27 (APP):Sindh’s Provincial Minister for Energy, Planning and Development, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, stated that the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is playing a pivotal role in the selection of national and international cricket players.

He expressed these views during a meeting with the CEO of PSL-winning team Lahore Qalandars, Rana Atif, who visited Ali House with the championship trophy. Senator Aajiz Dhamrah and Member of Provincial Assembly Asif Musa were also present on the occasion.

Nasir Hussain Shah said that the arrival of Mr. Rana at Ali House was an honor for him, and he is grateful that Rana is actively engaged in identifying talented cricketers from Sindh and is involved in talent hunting. He said that their development program is, in essence, a plan for the country’s progress.

He added that searching for talented young players not only across Sindh but throughout Pakistan is a challenging and exhausting task, and at the same time, it is a great service to the nation.

The Minister emphasized that Sindh has no shortage of talented young athletes, and if talent is sought on merit, many such players are ready to prove themselves on national and international stages and are simply awaiting selection.

On the occasion, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah thanked Lahore Qalandars CEO Rana Atif for highlighting cricket talent across Sindh under their talent hunt initiative and for channeling the skills of young players in service of the country. He assured complete support and provision of all necessary facilities from the Sindh government.