Thursday, May 8, 2025
PSL match between Zalmi, Kings postponed
Sports

PSL match between Zalmi, Kings postponed

7
RAWALPINDI, May 08 (APP): The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has postponed Wednesday night’s HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) X clash between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings, the board said in a statement.

The decision to reschedule the fixture was made in consultation with all stakeholders, with a revised date to be announced in due course, the PCB added.

Ticket holders for the VIP Gallery and enclosures can obtain refunds from TCS Express Centres.

Meanwhile, tickets purchased online will be automatically reimbursed to the accounts used at the time of booking.

