PSL grows to eight teams with addition of Hyderabad, Sialkot

ISLAMABAD, Jan 08 (APP):The auction for two new franchises of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) was held here at the Jinnah Convention Centre on Thursday, marking a significant expansion of the tournament with the addition of Hyderabad and Sialkot to the PSL family.

Ahead of the bidding process, the victorious Pakistan Shaheens squad, which won the Men’s Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 in Doha, and the championship-winning Hong Kong Super Sixes team were honored with cash awards in recognition of their outstanding performances.

The bidders competed for the two franchises, as the PSL prepares to expand from six to eight teams for its 11th and landmark season, scheduled to be held from March 26 to May 3.

The bidders represented a diverse range of industries, including agribusiness, telecommunications, real estate, software firms from the United States, and technology companies from Pakistan and overseas.

Cities shortlisted for potential franchise allocation included Faisalabad, Gilgit, Hyderabad, Muzaffarabad, Rawalpindi and Sialkot.

Following the bidding, Hyderabad was awarded as the seventh team to FKS’s Fawad Sarwar, while Sialkot was secured as the eighth team by OZ Developers’ Hamza Majeed.

Hyderabad was taken by FKS’s Fawad Sarwar and for PKR 1,750,000,000 while Sialkot was claimed by OZ Developers Hamza Majeed for PKR 1,850,000,000.

Both teams will now become household names alongside three-time champions each Lahore Qalandars (2022, 2023 and 2025) and Islamabad United (2016, 2018, 2024), 2017 champions Peshawar Zalmi, 2019 winners Quetta Gladiators, 2020 champions Karachi Kings and 2021 triumphant team Multan Sultans.

Speaking after the event, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi termed the occasion a historic moment for the nation, Pakistan cricket, and the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

He congratulated the owners of the newly awarded franchises, Hyderabad and Sialkot, calling the development a collective success for the PCB and the PSL.

Naqvi said that the revenue generated would be invested in the development of sports, coaches, academies etc. across the country.

He said that Pakistan’s relations with the United States and Australia would further strengthen, as the Hyderabad franchise has been acquired by FKS’s Fawad Sarwar, who is based in the US, while the Sialkot franchise has been secured by OZ Developers’ Hamza Majeed, who is based in Australia.

“On behalf of the PCB, I congratulate every Pakistani on this achievement. Franchise owners are custodians of their respective city communities, and we assure them of our full support,” he said, while also thanking all bidders for demonstrating confidence in investing in Pakistan.

Naqvi noted that several new opportunities lie ahead and emphasized that all stakeholders would work together to take the country forward.

He also expressed appreciation for the PCB and PSL teams for highly successful HBL PSL roadshows in London and New York.

Charge d’Affaires US Embassy, Natalie A. Baker, congratulated the franchise winners, saying that the initiative would help promote business through cricket in Pakistan and further expand international partnerships.

FKS’s Fawad Sarwar, who hails from Hyderabad, said he was thrilled to acquire the franchise and vowed to give his best performance in the tournament.

Meanwhile, OZ Developers’ Hamza Majeed described the moment as a dream come true, saying, “Although I am originally from Lahore, I wanted to own a team from Punjab, and I am proud to have secured the Sialkot franchise.”

Following the conclusion of the bidding process, renowned singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan captivated the audience with a live performance at the event.