PSL 9 to be played locally in February-March

LAHORE, Sep 25 (APP):The Governing Council of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has decided a window between February 8 and March 24 next year for the 9th edition of the marquee event.

In a meeting with Zaka Ashraf, Chairman, PCB Management Committee in the chair at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) here on Monday, it was decided to hold PSL 9 in Pakistan to which a final decision will be taken in the next meeting. However, the PCB will explore alternative venues abroad as a contingency plan on view of the upcoming general elections in the country.

In other key decisions, the general council decided against adding a new team to the upcoming 9th edition and play the new season with the same six teams.

The PCB reiterated its support of women’s cricket and continue to explore opportunities for women’s league or exhibition matches during HBL PSL.

A detailed discussion with respect to the organisation of the HBL PSL 9 including the digital, media rights and other commercial assets tender process took place.

A report of the previous edition of HBL PSL was presented in the meeting and the franchisees’ representatives were briefed on the success of the eighth edition. Franchises appreciated the effort of PCB, government agencies, and all stakeholders who helped in the delivery of the event at four venues.

The former owner of Franchise Multan Sultans was remembered for his services to Pakistan cricket while Fateha was offered for the departed soul. “He was known for this dedication, passion, and remarkable contributions to cricket and will be missed,” Zaka Ashraf said in the meeting.