PSL-9: Karachi Kings captain keeps high hopes with new players

MULTAN, Feb 17 (APP):Karachi Kings captain Shan Masood, said on Saturday that his team eyeing on future and would try to play well in the first match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9 against Multan Sultans tomorrow Feb 18 at Multan cricket stadium.

While holding a press conference at Multan cricket stadium, Shan Masood said that Karachi Kings was starting a new beginning with new players and management. He said that they would try to play well and make their identity.

Karachi Kings captain further said that Rizwan was a great player and you get a chance to learn a lot while playing with him or against him.

He said that Karachi Kings couldn’t perform better in the last two years and hoping to play well this time as our young talent is very great.

He claimed that the PSL title would be Karachi Kings in future as the team consists of young players.