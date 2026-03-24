PSL 11 official anthem released

LAHORE, Mar 24 (APP):The Pakistan Super League (PSL) in collaboration with PEPSI has released the official Anthem ‘Khelenge Beat Pe’ for the 11th edition of the tournament as a new era dawns upon the decade-old league.

The anthem reflects the journey of the league across 10 years as it expands to eight teams for the first time. As the HBL PSL has become a passion for the cricket fans throughout the country, Khelenge Beat Pe tells the story of the tournament that runs through the veins of a whole generation now.

It is also a vivid rendition of Pakistan’s love for the game of cricket as the sport continues to rule the hearts of millions across the length and breadth of the country. And once every year since 2016, the whole nation comes together to celebrate the sport through its own world class cricketing extravaganza, the HBL PSL.

Among the artists Pakistan’s longstanding music icon Atif Aslam headlined the band along with the trailblazing Sabri Sisters, Anam and Saman. They were joined by the renowned singer Aima Baig and the rising rap music sensation Daniya Kanwal.

Atif has brought his stunning vocals to the HBL PSL for the second time after starring in the HBL PSL 2022 anthem “Agay Dekh”. On the other hand, this season will mark Aima’s fourth appearance after entertaining the fans in 2021 anthem Groove Mera, 2022 anthem and 2024 anthem “Khul ke khel”.

HBL PSL Chief Executive Officer, Salman Naseer said, “The HBL PSL has always stood for world-class cricket, unforgettable entertainment and the incredible passion of our fans. As we step into Season 11, this anthem represents the evolution of the league and the exciting journey ahead. It reflects where PSL stands today: confident, dynamic and ready to inspire a whole new generation of players and fans.”

Senior Marketing Director Pepsico, Hakima Mirza said, “Pepsi believes in the power of music, sport and culture to bring people together in unforgettable ways. With KHELENGE BEAT PE, we wanted to create more than just a song. We wanted to make a statement about the future by showing how Cricket runs through our veins and it’s time to take that passion to the next level. By bringing together iconic voices and emerging artists, this anthem celebrates the energy of a new era and Pepsi’s continued commitment to shaping the biggest moments in youth culture and cricket.”