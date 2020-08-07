PSF conducts coaching course

ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (APP): Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) had conducted a PSF Level-1 Squash Coaching Course, which helped the federation to increase the pool of coaches in the country and raise their qualification level.

According to PSF, since the time of COVID-19 pandemic in Pakistan which stopped all games exercises, PSF has stayed submitted in drawing in the players, mentors and coaches to remain associated with squash exercises so a specific degree of physical exercises were kept up while remaining inside the limits of COVID limitations, said a PSF press release issued here.

As part of faculty development, it was the vision of President and Senior Vice President, PSF that apart from players’ development, PSF may introduce opportunities for development of coaches in Pakistan.

Therefore, PSF successfully conducted PSF Level-1 Squash Coaching Course from July 20 to 29 through online zoom meeting application.

This course has helped PSF to increase the pool of coaches in Pakistan and raise their qualification level. As recommended by provincial squash associations and affiliated departments, a group of 49 players, trainers, coaches and amateurs participated in the subject course.

They included 14 from Punjab, 9 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 9 from Sindh, 5 from Balochistan, 7 from Pakistan Air Force (PAF), 3 from Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited and one each from Pakistan Army and Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL).

All the participants also shared their experiences with the coaches. PSF congratulates the candidates who have successfully completed the course. We hope that this would help Pakistan to create the best performing players in future.