PSB vows strict action against rule violators

ISLAMABAD, Feb 26 (APP): Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) on Thursday reaffirmed its commitment to enforcing discipline, safeguarding institutional authority, and ensuring the uninterrupted discharge of official responsibilities, making it clear that no compromise would be made on these core principles.

In a press release issued here, the Board stated that all officers and employees are strictly bound to comply with the PSB Service Rules, 2000. It emphasized that adherence to these rules is mandatory for maintaining order and institutional integrity within the organization.

The PSB clarified that individuals found involved in unlawful activities, maladministration, disruption of official work, interference in government affairs, or violations of discipline have been identified. It said strict action would be taken against them under the PSB Service Rules, 2000.

According to the statement, formal departmental proceedings will be initiated, and major penalties, including dismissal from service — may be imposed in accordance with the applicable rules, if deemed necessary.

The Board further noted that matters relating to the dissemination of false, misleading, and defamatory information against the institution and its officers are being referred to the National Cyber Crime Agency under relevant laws and regulations.

Reiterating its resolve, the Board said it remains fully committed to enforcing discipline, protecting institutional integrity, and ensuring continuity in the conduct of official affairs.