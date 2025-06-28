PSB takes action against Tariq Pervaiz’s fake federation

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 28 (APP):The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has issued a comprehensive advisory to federal and provincial sports institutions, departments and all relevant stakeholders across the country regarding the unauthorized use of the name ‘Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation’.

The advisory directs that any activities, decisions, or notifications issued by Tariq Pervaiz or his self-styled federation be rejected at all levels.

According to the official letter issue here Saturday, the Constitution of the Pakistan Sports Board (2022), approved by the Federal Cabinet, clearly states that only those federations formally affiliated with PSB can be considered National Sports Federations (NSFs). Only such recognized federations are authorized to use the name “Pakistan” and send teams to international competitions.

The letter reveals that Tariq Pervaiz, an unrecognized individual, has been falsely presenting himself as the President of the so-called “Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation” which he represents and has been unlawfully using the name “Pakistan” despite having no affiliation or recognition from the PSB.

PSB has explicitly instructed all institutions, departments, sports federations, and athletes to disregard any correspondence, decisions, or statements issued by Tariq Pervaiz. It also warned that any violation of the PSB Constitution and misuse of the name “Pakistan” would result in legal action.

The advisory further urges all stakeholders to ensure full compliance with PSB’s directives to maintain transparency and legal integrity within the national sports framework.

The circular has been sent to the Higher Education Commission (HEC), Pakistan Railways, WAPDA, the Armed Forces (Army, Navy, Air Force), Police, Services Sports Control Board, and sports boards of all four provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Islamabad.

According to PSB spokesman Khurram Shehzad, the PSB is committed to upholding transparency and constitutional order in sports governance and will not tolerate any unlawful claims or misleading activities under any circumstances.