PSB seeks clarification from PNF within 3 days

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 13 (APP): The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has expressed serious reservations over the Pakistan Netball Federation’s (PNF) claim that the Pakistan Youth Girls Team secured ‘first position’ in the Asian Youth Netball Championship 2025, held at Jeonju, South Korea, and has directed the federation to submit a written explanation within three days.

In a explanation letter issued by PSB on Sunday, reference was made to PNF’s letter (No. PNF/PSB/AYNC-2025 dated July 9, 2025), in which the federation claimed the team had secured first place. According to PSB, the claim was worded in a manner that created the impression of a gold medal victory.

The Board also raised concerns that PNF Chairman Mudassar Razzaq Arain reinforced this misleading impression during televised interviews on mainstream media, where he explicitly referred to a gold medal win and publicly thanked senior government officials for their appreciation. A viral video of such an interview was also referenced in the official notice.

According to PSB, this purported achievement was used by the federation to apply for cash rewards under the 2024 Cash Award Policy, which subsequently led to government-level recognition and benefits.

The notice has instructed the Pakistan Netball Federation to provide a comprehensive written explanation within three (03) days. Failure to do so will result in the matter being referred to the competent authorities for further necessary action.

Copies of the letter have also been sent to relevant federal ministers, the Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, the Secretary of the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination, and the President of the Pakistan Olympic Association.