PSB issues clarification on PHF election process

ISLAMABAD, Dec 17 (APP):The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has issued a formal clarification regarding recent media reports about the club registration and election process of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF).

In a letter issued here, the PSB referred to its earlier directive from November 26, which outlined the framework for PHF elections, including the formation of an independent Election Commission and scrutiny of clubs through a duly notified Scrutiny Committee under PSB supervision.

The PSB said that certain announcements made by PHF, such as initiating an online club registration portal, setting unilateral timelines including province-wise opening of the portal, forming a PHF-controlled scrutiny process, and announcing a two-member Election Commission—are not in line with the PSB’s directives.

The board emphasized that the Election Commission should consist of three members (two nominated including Chairman by PSB and one by PHF), and the scrutiny of clubs must be conducted by a committee with representation from PSB, PHF, provincial associations, and relevant provincial/district sports authorities, with scrutiny criteria approved by PSB in consultation with Provincial Sports Boards.

The PSB clarified that PHF is not authorized to unilaterally conduct any part of the election process, including club registration or elections, without PSB’s prior approval and compliance with Article 17 of the PSB Constitution.

The PHF has been advised to halt all related processes and align any steps with PSB’s instructions and the Standing Committee’s mandate.

The PHF must submit a written clarification within seven days, detailing compliance with PSB’s directives for further examination.