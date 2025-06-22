PSB issues clarification on election for vacant seat in Chess Federation

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 22 (APP): The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has issued clarification regarding the election for one vacant seat in the Chess Federation.

It said, “The elections of the Chess Federation of Pakistan observed by the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) in 2022 resulted in the election of Hanif Qureshi as President and Umar Khan as Secretary General of the Federation.

Subsequently, a requisition was received from Secretary General Umar Khan for holding an election to fill the vacant position of Vice President. In response, the Election Commission of the Pakistan Sports Board issued the election schedule for the said seat.

Any internal factionalism or differences within the Chess Federation are considered internal matters of the federation. This electoral process is being conducted in accordance with the PSB Constitution (2022), the National Sports Policy (2005), the Sports Election Regulations (2024), and the Constitution of the Chess Federation of Pakistan.”