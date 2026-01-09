PSB initiates scrutiny of hockey clubs under joint mechanism ahead of PHF elections

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 09 (APP):The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has formally initiated the process of scrutiny of hockey clubs across the country in coordination with the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) as part of governance reforms aimed at ensuring transparency and credibility in the upcoming PHF elections.

Speaking on the occasion, a spokesperson for the Pakistan Sports Board said that the scrutiny process has been launched under a PSB-approved, jointly agreed mechanism, which will be implemented by PHF under PSB oversight, said a press release.

“The scrutiny of hockey clubs has formally begun under the umbrella of Pakistan Sports Board. This is a transparent, uniform and rule-based process being carried out jointly with the Pakistan Hockey Federation to ensure fair and credible elections,” the PSB spokesperson said.

The spokesperson explained that all hockey clubs seeking eligibility for participation in the PHF electoral process — including legacy and newly formed clubs — will be examined strictly in accordance with approved criteria.

A joint National Committee for Scrutiny of Clubs, comprising representatives of PSB and PHF, has been constituted for this purpose.

According to the spokesperson, club data is being collected through an online portal, while PSB has been given full supervisory and audit access to ensure transparency at every stage. The scrutiny process will primarily be document-based, with provision for a one-time rectification opportunity where required, followed by publication of provisional and final lists of eligible clubs.

He further stated that a clear objection and adjudication mechanism has also been put in place, allowing affected clubs to file objections within the prescribed timeframe. Appeals will first be heard by PHF, with final adjudication by a PSB-designated adjudicator, whose decision will be final for election purposes.

The PSB spokesperson added that random physical verification of selected clubs will also be conducted to confirm their physical existence and declared home grounds, terming it an important step to strengthen the credibility of the process.

“Any scrutiny or electoral exercise carried out outside this jointly approved framework will not be recognised.”