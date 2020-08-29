Prime focus to be on Babar in T20 series: Kris Srikkanth

ISLAMABAD, Aug 29 (APP):Former Indian opener Kris Srikkanth believes the prime focus would be on Pakistan’s Twenty20 Skipper Babar Azam during the three-match series against England.

The world number one T20 batsman would return to the venue where he received his T20 cap. Babar Azam made his T20 debut in Pakistan’s nine wickets win against England at Old Trafford four years ago.

With 578 runs for Somerset, the Lahore-born batsman was the top run-getter in the T20 Blast, England’s domestic 20-over competition, last year. Of his three centuries in T20 cricket, two have come in England pop.

“For Pakistan there is an opportunity to try out their young guns and move closer to building a team they can be proud of.

All eyes will be on Babar Azam as he tries to become the most complete all-format batsman from Pakistan,” Srikkanth wrote in his column at Times of India as quoted by cricketpakistan.com.pk.

“They have good blend of youth and experience and should try harder to bring some consistency to their cricket.”

The former Indian cricketer said hosts would start as favourites for the series, but they need to be wary of the unpredictable Men in Green.

“In knowing the conditions better and packing more power hitters, England will definitely start as favourites but with Pakistan around, one can never be sure. It promises to be an exciting series. For the hosts, the series will throw a slightly different kind of a challenge,” he said.