President of Pakistan National Open Polo Championship: 3 important matches on Sunday



By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Mar 12 (APP): Three important matches of the 1st President of Pakistan National Open Polo Championship 2022, sponsored by MidCity, will be played on Sunday here at the Jinnah Polo Fields.

According to Jinnah Polo Fields (JPF) Secretary Baber Mehboob Awan, the 14-goal prestigious event is being sponsored by MidCity, Suzuki and Askari Bank and top national and international polo players are taking part in the high-goal event, which is being aired live by PoloLine and a good number of lively Lahoris are witnessing and enjoying the interesting matches throughout the two weeks and the finals will be played on Sunday (March 20).

On Sunday, the first match of the day will be contested between Newage Cables/Master Paints and Remounts at 1:15 pm while Barry’s will compete against BN Polo Team in the second match of the day at 2:15 pm and FG Polo and HN Polo will vie against each in the third and last match of the day at 3:45 pm.