Pre-tournament meeting held for U-18 hockey Championship

ISLAMABAD, Apr 08 (APP): Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) on Wednesday held a comprehensive pre-tournament meeting with officials, umpires, team managers and coaches in connection with the Youth Under-18 National Hockey Championship, set to begin from Thursday at the Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium, Islamabad.

The meeting was chaired by Tournament Director Olympian Khawaja Muhammad Junaid, who briefed participants on the rules, regulations and organizational aspects to ensure the smooth conduct of the event.

Before the meeting, a prayer was offered for the departed souls of Junaid’s father-in-law and the father of umpire Asad Abbas.

Assistant Tournament Director Shafiq Bhatti and Umpire Manager Sohail Akram Janjua were also present on the occasion.

The tournament director emphasized strict adherence to discipline to make the championship successful.

The championship will continue from April 9 to April 19, featuring 16 teams from across the country competing for the title.

The teams have been divided into four pools. Pool A comprises Pakistan Customs, KP-2, Punjab-4 and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Pool B includes Punjab-1, Sindh-2, Balochistan and KP-1. Pool C consists of Police, Punjab-2, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Islamabad, while Pool D features Pakistan Education Board, Sindh-1, Punjab-3 and Pakistan Army.

On the opening day, four matches will be played, with KP-2 taking on Gilgit-Baltistan, Sindh-2 facing Balochistan, KP-1 playing against Punjab-1 and Pakistan Customs meeting Punjab-4. The group stage matches will continue for six days until April 14, followed by a rest day on April 15.

The quarterfinals will be played on April 16, featuring top teams from each pool. The semifinals are scheduled for April 17 at 1:00 pm and 3:00 pm.

The third-place match and the final will be held on April 19. The third-position match will start at 1:30 pm, followed by the final at 3:30 pm to decide the champion.

PHF President Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani extended his best wishes to all officials and players, expressing hope that the event would serve as a significant milestone in promoting hockey at the grassroots level.

He added that the young players participating in the championship have the potential to represent Pakistan at the international level in the future.