PPC Fighters qualified for the finals of the RMI Media Cricket League

PESHAWAR, Nov 07 (APP):PPC Fighters defeated PPC Cobra by 29 runs and qualified for the final of the ongoing RMI Media Cricket League being played under the auspices of Peshawar Press Club Sports Committee here at Karnal Sher Khan Army Stadium on Tuesday.

The second semi-final will be played on November 8 (Wednesday) between PPC Markhor and Zalmi. The first semi-final of the ongoing RMI Media Cricket League was played between PPC Cobra and PPC Fighter at the Colonel Sher Khan Army Stadium wherein both the teams played well.

Playing first, PC Fighters scored 169 runs for the loss of four wickets in the allotted overs. Shah Faisal stood out with 66 including five towering sixes and three boundaries, Naeem Babar 18 with three boundaries, and Kamran smashed an elegant knock of 45 runs with four sixes and as many boundaries. On behalf of PPP Cobra, Qari dismissed two and Ahsan dismissed one player.

In reply, PPC Cobra failed to chase the required runs target for victory and scored 140 runs for the loss of four wickets in the allotted overs. Rafat scored 16 with three boundaries, Kamran made a vital innings of 37 runs including five boundaries all around the ground, Asad scored 29 with four boundaries and one six and Mehmood made 19 with three boundaries.

PPC Fighters team Bilal and Shah Faisal took one wicket each while Shahid, the right-arm pacer, claimed three wickets and played a key role in his team’s victory. Shah Faisal was declared the man of the match for his best all-round performance.

Senior journalist Zulfikar Bhatti participated as a special guest on this occasion. He was accompanied by Khyber Union General Secretary Imran Yousafzai, Chairman Sports Committee Zafar Iqbal, President of Sports Writers Association Asim Shiraz, Senior Journalist Zulfiqar Ali Shah Chitrali and other senior journalists were also present. The second semi-final will be played between PPC Markhor and PPC Zalmi while the final will be held on Sunday, November 12.