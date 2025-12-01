PPBL president represents Pakistan at twin WBC conventions in Thailand

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 01 (APP): President of Pakistan Professional Boxing League (PPBL), Nauman Shah, is representing Pakistan at two major global events, the 1st WBC MuayThai Convention and the 63rd WBC Boxing Annual Convention, being held in Bangkok, Thailand, from November 29 to December 5.

Hosted by the World Boxing Council (WBC), the twin conventions have brought together top officials, champions, promoters, and regulators from around the world to deliberate on key matters shaping the future of boxing and MuayThai. The WBC termed Pakistan’s representation, important for strengthening the sport’s global and regional footprint, said a press release.

In a letter the WBC highlighted the significance of international collaboration in boxing, stating that the annual gatherings serve as “a global meeting of the boxing family, where great friends and their families share a fraternal environment full of laughter, joy, good faith, friendship and unity for the good of the sport we love so much.”

Speaking to APP from Bangkok, Nauman Shah expressed pride in representing Pakistan on one of the sport’s biggest platforms. “It is a tremendous honour for me and for Pakistan’s professional boxing community,” he said. “This invitation reflects the growing recognition of Pakistan’s role in the global boxing landscape.”

He said the conventions would provide Pakistan with an opportunity to deepen engagement with international stakeholders. “My focus here is to build strong global linkages, attract wider exposure for our fighters, and highlight Pakistan as a rising force in combat sports,” Shah remarked.

He added that discussions at the twin events were centred on athlete safety, governance, training standards, and future collaborations. “I am also exploring avenues to bring international boxing and MuayThai events to Pakistan, which will help our fighters gain world-class experience at home,” he noted.

The WBC MuayThai Convention is the first of its kind, aimed at boosting coordination among the rapidly expanding MuayThai community, while the 63rd annual boxing convention is addressing regulation, rankings, global championships, and athlete development.