By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, May 28 (APP):The Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) has already completed process of online accreditation for athletes and coaches/ officials of athletics, equestrian and shooting.

The athletes of these sports already stand qualified for participation in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, said POA Secretary Muhammad Khalid Mahmood, here on Friday.

“The female athlete belonging to athletics, having the universality place, will attend these games. The POA Pakistan, in consultation with the Pakistan Swimming Federation, has also requested FINA for the universality place in swimming for one male and one female athlete for Pakistan and awaiting announcement of FINA by 1st of July, 2021,” he added.

“Side by side, the POA Pakistan has also completed the online accreditation for the athletes and coaches/ officials of badminton, judo, gymnastics, karate, taekwondo, weightlifting and wrestling, being the probables who may get qualification/ invitation place(s) from the Olympic Games Tripartite Commission. Taekwondo and wrestling qualification rounds have been completed and athletes of both these sports performed very well but they could not make their place in the round.

“In addition, the POA Pakistan has also completed and submitted accreditation of Dr Fehmida Mirza as a dignitary of Pakistan, being the minister responsible for sports, to the organising committee on 21 May, 2021.”

The POA official said the the IOC and Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Organising Committee are making all-out efforts in ensuring these Games to be organised in a safe and secure environment for each and everyone during these difficult times of pandemic all over the world. Accordingly, certain instructions on Covid-19 countermeasures for the participants in all the NOCs including media and dignitaries before travelling to Japan have already been given.

“The POA Pakistan expeditiously passed on these instructions to all the quarters concerned for their information and compliance.

“The POA is fully committed to extended cooperation to the organising committee of Tokyo Olympics and the IOC as far implementation of Covid-19 SOPs are concerned and it has passed on special instructions to Tokyo-bound Pak contingent to lend support to make this mega event a big success.”

Khalid Mahmood said in the given circumstances when Covid-19 pandemic has changed the thoughts of people of the entire world, it is our collective responsibility to follow the safety measures which will be put in place by the IOC and Tokyo Olympics organising committee to make the Olympics a successful event.

He said as confirmed by respective NSFs and individuals concerned, a maximum number of participants in Pakistan contingent have already been vaccinated and some are in the process of a second dose which hopefully will be completed by Mid of this June.

The POA Pakistan is in close contact with the NSFs/ participants in the Pakistan contingent and will ensure that they all are vaccinated before travelling to Japan following all the instructions of Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee and Government of Japan, he said.

“The POA and all the National Olympics committees of our region as well as the entire world stand united with the IOC and the Tokyo Olympics organising committee so that summer Olympics could be held in safe and secure environment to promote the Olympic charter and culture and to prove the world that successful holding of the Olympics can bring smile back on the faces of people at a difficult time when world is facing big challenges to cope with Corona virus pandemic,” said the POA secretary.