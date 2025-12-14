PMYP driven National League concludes

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 14 (APP):The Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP), in collaboration with Lahore Qalandars, concluded the Talent Hunt National League 2025 on Sunday here at Capital Smart City, marking the culmination of Pakistan’s largest and most comprehensive cricket talent identification initiative.

The finals brought together the two best men’s and women’s teams, each comprising players drawn from cities and regions across the country, said a press release.

In the men’s final, Men B edged past Men A by a narrow five-run margin, while in the women’s final, Women B defeated Women A with a convincing seven-wicket victory.

The final day highlighted the best of the best young cricketers, selected through a rigorous, transparent, and merit-based pathway that began with nationwide open trials and progressed through provincial competitions before reaching the national league stage.

Over the past several months, hundreds of thousands of young players from across Pakistan, including remote and underrepresented regions, participated in open trials. Following an intense provincial phase featuring more than 100 matches across men’s and women’s competitions, elite performers were shortlisted to represent their provinces at the national level.

A total of 18 teams, including 10 men’s and 8 women’s sides, competed in the National League in Islamabad. Both the men’s and women’s finalist teams reflected the programme’s inclusive approach, featuring players from diverse cities and regions across the country, and reinforcing the national character of the initiative.

As part of the programme’s long-term development vision, the top 12 men and top 12 women from the National League will be inducted into the Lahore Qalandars High Performance Centre, where they will receive elite coaching, high-performance training, and professional development aimed at preparing them for future international careers.