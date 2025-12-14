PM Youth Programme National League Carves Pakistan’s Future Cricket Core

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 14 (APP):The Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, in partnership with Lahore Qalandars, concluded the Talent Hunt National League 2025 at Capital Smart City, Islamabad. The event brought together Pakistan’s most promising young cricketers.

It marked the culmination of a nationwide, transparent, and merit-based talent identification drive aimed at strengthening the future of national cricket.

The National League capped months of extensive trials and competitions held across the country. The programme focused on discovering raw talent from every region, including remote and underrepresented areas. Players from all backgrounds were given equal opportunity to compete at the national level.

The final day featured the top two men’s and women’s teams. Each team comprised players from diverse provinces and cities, highlighting the programme’s truly national reach.

The men’s final was a nail-biter. Men B edged past Men A by just five runs. The match showcased skill, discipline, and competitive spirit among Pakistan’s emerging cricket stars.

The women’s final saw Women B secure a commanding seven-wicket victory over Women A. The win underlined the growing strength and depth of women’s cricket in the country.

The journey to the National League began with nationwide open trials. Hundreds of thousands of young players participated. The provincial phase followed, featuring over 100 matches across men’s and women’s competitions. Only the most consistent and high-performing players advanced to the national stage.

A total of 18 teams competed in Islamabad: 10 men’s sides and 8 women’s sides. The finalist teams reflected wide regional representation, reinforcing the PM Youth Programme’s focus on inclusivity and equal opportunity.

Under the programme’s long-term vision, the top 12 men and top 12 women from the National League will now join the Lahore Qalandars High Performance Centre.

They will receive elite coaching, advanced training, and professional mentorship aimed at preparing them for domestic and international cricket.

The PM Youth Programme, powered by Lahore Qalandars’ proven talent development model, represents a major step in youth empowerment. It strengthens Pakistan’s cricket pipeline and lays a solid foundation for sustained national and international success.