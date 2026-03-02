PHF unveils revolutionary strategic reform agenda to revive national game

ISLAMABAD, Mar 02 (APP): Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) on Sunday announced a comprehensive and ambitious “Strategic Reform Agenda” aimed at reviving the national game, following the first meeting of its ad hoc committee.

The meeting, chaired by PHF President Mohyuddin Wani, marked what officials described as a “defining moment” for Pakistan hockey, with a shift from short-term fixes to a long-term institutional roadmap designed to rebuild the sport from grassroots to elite level.

The reform agenda rests on three foundational pillars: institutional transparency, data-driven talent identification, and professional management of the federation.

Among those present at the meeting were Ad Hoc Committee Chairman Olympian Islahuddin Siddiqui, Olympian Hassan Sardar, Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Dr Faisal, Prime Minister’s Coordinator Sardar Yasir Ilyas, Higher Education Commission Chairman Dr Niaz, Inter Board Committee Chairman Ghulam Abbas Mallah, Chief Collector Customs Maqsood Abbasi, Federal Board Chairman Dr Akram, PTCL Chief Marketing Officer Saif, Jazz Chief Operating Officer Syed Ali Nasir, and Shifa International Coordinator Muhammad Mubeen.

“Today is an important day for Pakistan hockey. We are implementing a sustainable, long-term strategy to build a system that is autonomous, transparent and capable of competing at the global level,” the PHF president said. The participants also discussed enhancing international exposure tours to align with modern hockey standards.

A key component of the agenda is restoring democratic governance within the federation. The committee approved a 90-day roadmap under which hockey clubs across the country will undergo strict scrutiny.

A panel comprising legal experts, chartered accountants and sports governance specialists will evaluate clubs’ financial transparency and operational activities. Following the process, a verified list of voters will be publicly released to ensure fair and impartial elections within six to nine months under neutral supervision.

To build a new generation of players, the PHF will launch a nationwide talent hunt programme in partnership with educational institutions.

Under-14 and Under-16 trials will be conducted at the school level in collaboration with the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) and the Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC). Players’ performances will be assessed through digital profiling systems.

At the university level, the Higher Education Commission (HEC) will sponsor a premier inter-university championship for Under-21 players, aimed at feeding talent into the junior national team pipeline.

Corporate Partnerships and Financial Sustainability

In a major boost to financial stability, the PHF has secured a three-year “Corporate Revival Partnership” with Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), under which the “PTCL National Hockey League” will be launched.

Jazz will collaborate to modernise fan engagement and strengthen digital platforms to promote the sport nationwide.

Through efforts by Pakistan’s High Commission in the UK, used astro-turf facilities will be procured from the Netherlands and Australia for installation in underdeveloped districts to improve infrastructure at the grassroots level.

Pakistan Customs will form new departmental teams in Karachi and Lahore to revive departmental hockey, while Shifa International Hospital will provide medical support to players to ensure professional sports healthcare standards.

The federation will be reorganised into six professional departments: Human Resources, Finance, Marketing, Sports Medicine, High Performance, and International Liaison.

Team management oversight will be carried out by hockey legends Islahuddin Siddiqui, Hassan Sardar and Samiullah. The federation has set an ambitious target of returning Pakistan to the top 10 in world rankings within 24 months, securing an Asian Games medal and ensuring Olympic qualification.

For immediate implementation, the PHF has launched a 120-day emergency action plan that includes, initiation of club scrutiny and financial audits implementation of agreements with HEC and FBISE, shortlisting for the appointment of an international coach, and verification of the electoral college.