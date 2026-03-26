PHF postpones Congress meeting

ISLAMABAD, Mar 26 (APP): Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has postponed its Congress meeting that was scheduled to be held on Friday, due to unavoidable circumstances.

According to an official statement issued by the federation, the meeting was to take place at the Pakistan Sports Board in Islamabad at 10:30 AM.

However, the decision to defer the meeting was taken following requests from Congress members and in light of the austerity measures currently being enforced by the government.

The PHF said that all Congress members have been formally informed about the postponement through an official communication.

The federation further stated that a revised schedule for the meeting would be announced in due course.