PHF convenes Congress meeting on March 27

ISLAMABAD, Mar 19 (APP):Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has convened an important meeting of its Congress on March 27, in the federal capital.

According to an official notice issued by the federation, the meeting will be held at the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) headquarters at 10:30 am. The session has been called in accordance with clauses 12.10 and 12.10.3 of the PHF Constitution 2010.

The PHF said that a formal agenda has already been circulated among all members, covering key matters related to the federation’s affairs. All Congress members have been requested to ensure their attendance at the meeting.

The invitation has been issued to Congress members by Captain (Retd) Farrukh Atiq Khan on the directions of PHF President Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani and Secretary General Syed Shakeel Shah.

The meeting is expected to deliberate on the organizational structure of hockey in the country, future strategy, and other important issues, with Congress members to be taken into confidence on key decisions concerning the sport.