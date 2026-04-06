PHF announces schedule for U-18 National Championship

ISLAMABAD, Apr 06 (APP): Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) on Monday unveiled the schedule for the Youth Under-18 National Hockey Championship 2026, set to be played from April 9 to April 19.

A total of 16 teams from across the country will participate in the 11-day tournament, aiming to clinch the national title while providing a platform for emerging players to showcase their talent for future national selection.

According to the PHF, the participating teams have been divided into four pools. Pool A comprises Pakistan Customs, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 2, Punjab 4 and Gilgit-Baltistan. Pool B includes Punjab 1, Sindh 2, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 1. In Pool C, Police, Punjab 2, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Islamabad will compete, while Pool D features Pakistan Education Board, Sindh 1, Punjab 3 and Pakistan Army.

The championship will commence on April 9 with four matches, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 2 taking on Gilgit-Baltistan, Sindh 2 facing Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 1 meeting Punjab 1, and Pakistan Customs playing against Punjab 4.

The group stage matches will continue until April 14, followed by a rest day on April 15.

The quarterfinals are scheduled for April 16, where winners and runners-up of respective pools will face off. The semifinals will be held on April 17 at 1:00 pm and 3:00 pm.

The event will conclude on April 19, with the third-place match slated for 1:30 pm, followed by the final at 3:30 pm.

The PHF expressed confidence that the championship would help unearth fresh talent from across the country and contribute to strengthening the future of Pakistan hockey.