PGF Jinnah Development Tour concludes

ISLAMABAD, Jun 22 (APP): The Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) on Sunday successfully concluded the 7th PGF Jinnah Development Tour at PIFFERS Golf and Country Club, Abbottabad with the highest prize purse in Development Tour history.

The closing ceremony was graced by Taimur Hassan Amin, Chairman Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation (APGC), as the chief guest. His legacy as a Pakistani golf legend—winner of 104 championships in a row earned him a warm welcome, said a press release.

Taimur is not only the first and only player to achieve such a feat but also made history by being elected Chairman APGC for a second term by 45 voting nations, a rare honor for any sports figure in the region.

The PIFFERS Golf & Country Club, affiliated with PGF since March 19, 1961. In 1967, Taimur himself was selected for the Junior World Golf Championship while playing at this same club, making his return a moment of pride and sentiment.

Top Performers included 1st Muhammad Bilal ATD 75-71-70 216 E 385,700; 2nd Muhammad Sahil PGC 67-77-73 217 +1 200,500; 2nd Shahbaz Ali LGG 71-73-73 217 +1 200,500; 3rd Junaid Bhatti ICGC 72-76-70 218 +2 128,250.

PGF Manager Malik M. Kamran expressed immense pride in holding this record-breaking event and appreciated the contributions of PIFFERS management and players for their dedication.